James Cameron and the enormous challenge facing Avatar 2: “No one is going to see a film anymore because it’s in 3D” | TV and Show

Less than two months to go until the premiere of Avatar 2: The Water Pathand James Cameron thinks that one of the big challenges he faces, in repeating the success of the original, is that, “ in the time of Avatar, people went to see movies because they were in 3D. Today, no one is going to go see a movie because it’s in 3D. We chose a film because of all the other factors.”

Recently, Avatar I know re-released in theaters with great success, which is not entirely a surprise considering that it is the film that has grossed the most in theaters in history.

In its opening weekend in September, it earned more than $30 million, leading the box office worldwide, and became the first film in the world to earn more than $2.9 billion in grosses, counting everything it has achieved since its original release.

At the global conference for the revival, to which BioBioChile had access, James Cameron, director, screenwriter and producer of the tape, explained that they decided to reissue it, and with improved quality, so that younger people would have the opportunity to see it on the big screen.

“It’s been 12 years since the release, so basically, if you’re under 22 or 23, it’s highly unlikely you’ve seen it in a movie theater. Which, in a way, means you haven’t seen the film. In other words, we created the film for the giant screen, in 3D”, he stated.

Effectively, Avatar set a precedent in 2009 for showing the fictional planet Pandora in advanced 3D technology, generating massive interest among the audience and explaining part of the runaway success.

The four sequels that Cameron has planned are expected to be even more visually stunning, and expectations are high.

Let’s remember that Avatar: The Way of Waterthe second film, will be released on December 15 in Chilean cinemas. The following films are already in production and are scheduled to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

The director acknowledged that the boom in seeing 3D movies is no longer the same as when the Avatar original, so you are aware that the path of the water it may have a different reception among the public, which is now much more used to this technology.

“I think in the time of Avatar, people went to see movies because they were in 3D. Today, no one is going to go see a movie because it’s in 3D. We chose a film for all the other factors. So I think it had an impact on the way films were presented, something that is now accepted and is part of the zeitgeist and how it’s done. In terms of the long-term cultural impact, well, I guess we’ll know if people go to see Avatar 2“, assured the filmmaker.

However, beyond technology, Cameron also explains that the success of the saga is due to its ability to take us out of reality and present us with a metaphor of today’s society, but from the perspective of science fiction.

“He got us out of the problems of everyday life. He took us out of the political discourse of everyday life, and the chaos and disorder of real life. And he took us to a place where, yes, there is conflict. All kinds of important things are happening. But everything is seen through the lens of fantasy or science fiction,” said the director.

“So whatever culture you’re from, whether you’re from China, Japan, Europe or North America, it didn’t matter. People saw a certain universality of their lives and these characters through this science fiction lens (…) I think people saw common human experiences that they could relate to, ”he added.

Just as time has passed in real life, the story of Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich opens in less than two months, also begins more than a decade after the events narrated in the first film.

In this sequel, the Sully family, now made up of Jake, Neytiri and their children, will face new problems, battles and tragedies, as they try to fight to protect each other.

Also directed, written and produced by James Cameron, it stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.