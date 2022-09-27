James Cameron: “‘Avatar’ restores our childhood wonder at nature and its grandeur”

‘Avatar’ is about to return to theaters. And no, this is not news from 2009. The imminent release of the long-awaited sequels has made Disney and 20th Century Studios decide to bring that first experience back to the big screen. The film is the highest grossing in all of cinema history, and now the public can relive the trip to Pandora like never before. Thanks to technological advances, the film will enjoy an even higher quality than its original release.

To present this event, the ‘Avatar’ team participated in a virtual press conference that we were able to attend at eCartelera. In it were the director James Cameron and the interpreters Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Michelle Rodriguez. All of them showed their enthusiasm for being able to bring to the present one of the most important adventures of their lives.

back to back

“We made the movie for the big screen, for a giant screen in 3D, and now we’ve remastered it in 4K and high dynamic range, with some parts at 48 frames per second. It looks better than ever, even better than its initial release“, confirmed Cameron, who is currently working on all the sequels of the franchise. In addition, the filmmaker assured that the film team has just finished all the improvements and the result is as he expected: “When we finished the remastering process, it blew us away”.

‘Avatar’ is one of the most important cinematic experiences of the 21st century, and for Cameron its natural home should always be the big screen. Something that many young people will be able to enjoy for the first time. “It’s been 12 years since the premiere and, basically, if you’re under 22 or 23 it’s very unlikely that you’ve seen it in a movie theater. In a way this means you haven’t seen the movie”, sentence. Knowing that this revival is likely to appeal more to those who missed it at the time, Cameron insists that “There’s a whole new generation of moviegoers emerging. And even if they liked the movie on streaming, Blu-ray or however they saw it, they still haven’t seen it the way we intended it to be seen”.

The strength of 3D

Actually, one of the ingredients that forged the success of ‘Avatar’ back in 2009 was the revolution it achieved with 3D technology. Until then, attempts to take advantage of this tool had not been successful, but James Cameron managed to bring something never seen before to theaters. Sigourney Weaver remembers it this way: “You feel like you’re with Jake in the living room when he has to make some decisions, when he moves through the woods… It was something that removed all the barriers between me and the world.”. For his part, Saldana affirms that “it was a shock” to see the tape for the first time. “I was completely in love with what I was feeling, it was an immersive experience. It was unlike anything I had seen before. I felt grateful and very honored”expresses excited.

Now, in 2022, 3D is however relegated to the background. After ‘Avatar’, few films have made immersive technology work as unanimously as then. In fact, it is repudiated by much of the public, which considers it obsolete in favor of 4K and other improvements. But this is something that Cameron believes should not be this way: “For most people, 3D seems to be finished, but in reality it is not, it has just been accepted”. The defense of it reaches the point of comparing it with the birth of color cinema. “I compare it to color when it first came out. People were going to see movies because they were in color. And I think at the time of ‘Avatar’ people were going to see movies because they were in 3D. But Nowadays nobody goes to see a movie just because it’s in 3D”he reflects.

Live life

It is evident that, apart from the impossible technological advances, what James Cameron likes is to tell stories that are moving. Stories that speak of something universal. In ‘Avatar’ the message is love for nature. “When we are children, we innately love nature. We love animals and we love being in nature. But, as life progresses, we move further and further away from it”Cameron stated at the press conference. The director tries in his tapes to play with the greatness of the world, even when shooting on a set.

He does all of this out of his infinite love for the planet and life. Something that you consider to be increasingly disconnected “of society in general, anywhere in the world”. That’s why ‘Avatar’ is so important to him on a personal level: “It gives us back the childish amazement of nature, for its greatness, complexity and beauty”. Added to this is Michelle Rodriguez, who sees in Cameron a great example of how to deal with the relationship between human beings and the natural environment. “Her decision to tell this story is also a decision to show love and respect for life. That’s rare, and it makes me all the more proud to be a part of it because I feel like not enough has been done yet.”says the actress.

The barbarism of the powerful

Unfortunately, in real life this love for nature is overshadowed by all those who yearn to exploit it and get rich from it. These selfish behaviors have dire repercussions that translate into invasions, truncated lives and the destruction of the planet. Colonel Quaritch is the one who exemplifies all this in ‘Avatar’. “What is helpful to me as an actor is finding the qualities that have brought him to this leadership position that he is in when we meet him. He is a very capable commander and inspires loyalty. He leads by example and his courage is

incontestable. There are a lot of positive qualities in that man,” says Stephen Lang, who brought the fearsome villain to life.

Those qualities are what, despite being so openly evil, make some fans even position themselves on his side. “We as a people – and I’m talking about Americans specifically – are a very aggressive and mission-oriented people. And several times, people have quietly come up to me and said, “You know? I actually supported Quaritch. I’m on his team ». I’m always like “Really? I don’t want to meet you.”discovers the actor between laughs.

What’s more, Lang believes that this is happening precisely because people need to take refuge in leaders, leaving ‘Avatar’ and sending a message directly to the American population. “Anyway, I think it’s the positive qualities that people are looking for… People respond to leaders regardless of their moral standing. I think it’s been very evident in our recent political climate in the United States.”criticizes the New Yorker.

universal experience

With the press conference nearing the end, and after reviewing some memories of the filming, the leading actor, Sam Worthington, was questioned about the power that ‘Avatar’ has on an emotional level in each viewer. “It’s a story about a young man who goes to another planet in search of something. You want to feel like you belong somewhere. And he found it in another culture that he doesn’t really know anything about. I think that sense of belonging concerns us all”he exposed.

“We all try to find our own little clan, our own camaraderie, our own group of people who can comfort us or give us confidence, who we can learn from. There’s something about that that’s very interesting.”Worthington continued with his reflection, “And I think that was a subconscious feeling that we all felt globally when we saw the movie, this feeling of wanting to belong”.

‘Avatar’ is re-released in theaters next september 30.