James Cameron clarifies why Avatar is being re-released and reflects on the present of 3D

It will hit theaters on December 16. Avatar: The Water Sense, but this same September 23 we will be able to see the first installment of the saga on the big screen. On the occasion of the theatrical re-release of Avatar (2009), part of the film’s team has gathered to talk about it.

“It’s been 12 years since launch”, explained James Cameron during the press conference, “and basically, if you are under 22 or 23 it is very unlikely that you have seen the film in a movie theaterwhich in a way means you haven’t seen the movie”.

Why is Avatar being re-released in theaters?

“We create the movie for the big screenfor a giant screen in 3D, and now we have remastered it in 4K and in high dynamic range and some sections in 48 frames per second. It looks better than ever, even better than its initial release”.

After all these years, and despite the fact that many people have not seen Avatar the way it was conceived by James Cameron, the film was a clear clout for blockbusters what we saw from that moment.

james cameron highlighted the strong impact the use of 3D in the industry as a result of the premiere of Avatar. “For most people, 3D seems to be overbut it’s not really over, it’s just been accepted”.

“I compare it to the color, when it first came out. People used to go to movies because they were in color, and I think at the time of Avatarpeople went to see movies because they were in 3D. No one has to go see a movie today because it’s in 3D”.

Avatar of James Cameron turns 10… How well has he aged?

Sigourney Weaver meets James Cameronensuring that the most impressive for her when he saw Avatar for the first time was the 3D: “you feel like you’re in the room with jake when you have to make some decisions” either “when you are moving through the forest. Removed all barriers between the world and me”.

Yes today Avatar remains current It is not only because of its technology, it is also because of its history. “I think people found universal human experiences that they could relate toCameron explained.

Why is Avatar still universal?

“As children, we innately love nature, we love animals, we love being in nature. And as our lives go on, we move further and further from nature”.

James Cameron believes that “society in general, anywhere in the world” suffers from being disconnected from nature. “And I think that movie brings us back to that childlike awe of naturefor the greatness, complexity and beauty of nature”.

“I think Jim’s decision to tell this story is also a decision for show love and respect for life”highlighted Michelle Rodriguez. “And I think that’s weird, and I’m most proud to be a part of it, because I feel like not enough has been done.”.

With the theatrical re-release of the first installment of Avatar we will be able to rediscover why the film was so important in its day and why it is still essential to know it today.