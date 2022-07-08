James Cameron Compares ‘Avatar’ Sequels to ‘The Lord of the Rings’: “I Had to Write the Damn Novels to Adapt” – CINEMABLEND

The acclaimed filmmaker has doubts about his role in the future sequels of the saga after ‘Avatar: The sense of water’.

When Avatar premiered in 2009 It took just three weeks in theaters to earn the honor of becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Under the baton of film master James Cameron, the film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, among others, and took us to a planet called Pandora where, in the year 2154, humans have found a way to save the Earth.

With a budget of 237 million dollars, one of the most expensive in history, the film made use of the cinematographic advances available to it and was shot entirely in 3D, this detail being one of the most iconic qualities of the film. In just 17 days, Avatar it became the fastest film to reach over $1 billion and, just days later, it was the highest-grossing film of all time. After a short period of time in which Avengers: Endgame snatched the throne from him, Avatar he returned to recover it in 2021 after its re-release in China.

However, even as a true phenomenon and despite plans to become a franchise, its first sequel has not arrived until 2022, with December 16, 2022 being the date chosen for the debut of Avatar: The Water Sense to movie theaters.

20th Century Fox announced that Avatar it became a film saga in 2013 but the complexity of the project, as was the case with the first film -which James Cameron had in mind since 1994-, has been delaying it over the years. now not only Avatar: The Water Sense is already a reality, but Avatar 3 has been shot consecutively and the plans are that Avatar 4 Y Avatar 5 will also be filmed soon later.

Big plans ahead, no doubt, but James Cameron was not clear at first and so he confessed in a recent interview with Empire:

I had to think long and hard about whether I wanted to do another ‘Avatar’ movie, because we were the losers. [James Cameron]

“When you’ve done something that’s been so momentous in terms of success, do you really want to try to do it again? There’s a lot of pressure on it. I thought about it for two good years before we finally made the deal.”reflects the filmmaker, also remembering that he made it clear to the studio from the beginning that he had something as big as The Lord of the Rings in mind, with which he does not hesitate to draw comparisons at the project’s level of ambition.

“What I said to Fox at the time was, ‘I will, but we have to play a bigger game here. I don’t want to just make a movie and make a movie and make a movie. I want to tell a bigger story,'” he recalls. Cameron.

I told them, ‘Imagine there was a series of novels like ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and we’re adapting them. In theory it was great, but I had to create the damn novels to adapt

The expectation before the first sequel of Avatar and future ones is maximum And there are plenty of reasons why it should be. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Water Sense takes us back to Pandora to introduce us to the Sully family, -Jake (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana) and their children-, although Not many details are yet known at the plot level.

The film has been, again directed by Cameron, like the third, but the filmmaker has left on the table the possibility of not continuing to lead in future films of the saga: “I also have other things that I am developing that they’re exciting,” he admitted to Empire. “I think at some point, eventually, I don’t know if after the third or the fourth, I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can do some things that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

