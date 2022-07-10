James Cameron Defends Three-Hour Avatar Sequel

James Cameron anticipated fears that his upcoming sequel to Avatarfrom 2009, will be received with apathy when it opens in December.

talking to the magazine EmpireCameron addressed the original film’s frequent criticism that few people can remember the name – Jake Sully – of its leading man, played by Sam Worthington.

Worthington’s character embodies a man who operates the body of a humanoid alien from a species known as the Na’vi who lives on a remote planet, Pandora, that humans intend to colonize in the 22nd century.

“The trolls they will realize that nobody gives a fuck and they can’t remember the names of the characters not a damn thing that happened in the movie,” he said.

“Then they go back to the movie and say, ‘Oh, okay, excuse me, let me just shut up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

Upon its release, Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time, a record it held for a decade until the release of Avengers: Endgamealthough he later recovered it in 2021 after the re-release of Avatar in China.

adjusted for inflation, It is the second highest grossing film of all time., with more than 3 billion dollars in sales. Gone with the Wind ranks first.

Nonetheless, Avatar’s critical legacy has been mixed, with sequels to Cameron’s passion project remaining stuck in pre-production for many years.

The first of four planned sequels, Avatar: The Way of Water, has an awards season scheduled to coincide with its premiere at Christmas. Cameron was also defiant about people who would object to the film’s three-hour run.

“I don’t want anyone to complain about how long it lasts when they sit down to watch (TV) for eight hours,” he said.

“It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve seen my kids sit down and watch five hour long episodes in a row. This is the great social paradigm shift that needs to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

The new film sees the return of Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Sigourney Weaver, despite her character dying in the first film.