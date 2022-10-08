James Cameron has already shot a part of ‘Avatar 4’

James Cameron does not rest. The filmmaker, who is close to releasing Avatar: The Water Senseand who again enjoys the success of the rerun from the original 2009 theatrical installment, continues its ambitious plan to aftermath set in Pandora. The director has already confirmed over and over again that this saga is about his project ms staff, a macro project that has been developing for decades and that he does not intend to get off just like that. So much so that, despite the fact that his plans are ambitious, he has not given himself a minute of rest: Avatar 3 is already in the middle of post-production, and despite his dubious comments last summer, he has already started shooting parts of it. Avatar 4. Almost nothing.

The news has confirmed Jon Landauone of the producers and great allies of James Cameron, who in a speech at the Busan International Film Festival, has left details of the extent to which the filmmaker from Aliens He does not give up his efforts to build the most ambitious science fiction epic in history. In the event, where a 15-minute preview of the Avatar 2: The Water SenseLandau explained how the new installments are being addressed.







“At this point we have completed most of the first act of Avatar 4 and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do it,” has explained to media such as Varietydropping that in addition to having the necessary infrastructure in New Zealand for them, they needed to have most of the film designed and completely planned. It is not surprising. Cameron has defended his saga, starring Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jack Sully (Sam Worthington), as the science fiction equivalent of The Lord of the Rings.

Nevertheless, Disney trusts that Avatar become your new starwarsa rich setting in which to develop films and other entertainment products, and has put all its trust – and money – in Cameron’s talent and vision. Avatar: The Water Sense arrive on December 16 in cinemas, being accompanied by Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.