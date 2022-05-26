James Cameron Inspired ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

There is no spontaneous generation. For everything related to art in general and the dynamics of the seventh specifically, either. The creative life of cinematographic narrators is marked by other stories that have influenced them or even have a place in their emotional memory as spectators. Therefore, there is a ferocious sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) for which Michael Waldron was inspired by a James Cameron film.

In a statement to rolling stone, the screenwriter from the series Loki (since 2021) and the second adventure starring the former surgeon has said that he thought of Aliens: The Return (1986) to write about how Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff takes on the Illuminati on Earth-838, taking them down easily, and chasing Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams, and America Chavez by Xochitl Gomez.

“That’s probably my favorite movie sequence”, he admits michael waldron. “The idea for that was not in my scheme. I was writing the first draft and I think I felt that (…) the movie needed to get drunk, that it was at the point where it needed to find the madness in the multiverse. I had no idea: could I use these characters? Would this be possible? but sam [Raimi] and I knew that if we did it this way, it would be amazing. So I wrote it.”

The link between ‘Aliens: The return’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’

Marvel Studios

“Was seeing Aliens: The Return a lot while writing. Because just tonally this movie is a thriller and a persecution”, says the American. In James Cameron’s film, Sigourney Weaver’s iconic Ellen Ripley helps a group of Marines investigate what happened to a colony they can’t make contact with; and the terrifying alien monsters kill one by one there such skilled and strong individuals, armed to the teeth.

“I like how Aliens goes out of his way to tell you how badass the Space Marines are, and then just slaughters them,” continues Michael Waldron. “So, you are very afraid of xenomorphs for the rest of the movie, and that is what I wanted to achieve with Wanda [Maximoff]” for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “At the end of that sequence with the Illuminati, I hope you were truly terrified of the Scarlet Witch.” And there is no doubt that it is.



