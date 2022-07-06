James Cameron questions his presence in the latest Avatar movies

the american director james cameron assured that might not direct future Avatar movies in order to focus in other projects “that also interest him”.

“The Avatar movies themselves are all-consuming, they consume a lot of time. And I’m also developing other things that are exciting. I believe that after the third or fourth (film), I will want to pass the baton to another director who I trust to take over, and I can produce other things that I’m also doing and that I’m interested in, “said the legendary filmmaker in an interview with the magazine Empire.

In this line, the producer reflected on the importance in his career of Avatar, the film released in 2009 that became highest grossing of all time, with more than 3000 million dollars of collection. “all i needed to say about family, sustainability, climate and the natural world, he was able to say it through avatar“, he analyzed.

“The themes that are important to me in real life and in my film life, I was able to express there, on that canvas, and I got even more excited as the project progressed,” he remarked.

The sequel titled “Avatar: The Path of Water” will be released on December 15 worldwidewhile in September the first film will be re-released in some countries in order to “warm up the engines” for the new production that took 12 years to produce and was filmed back to backcontinuously, with the third audiovisual that hopes to see the light in 2024.

The film’s cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

“I hope we can get to the fourth and fifth movies because Avatar is a great story. But that will depend on market forces,” the director said of possible future productions.

Cameron targeted those who complain about the duration of Avatar 2

When James Cameron anticipated that “Avatar: The Path of Water” it would last more than three hoursit did not take long for criticism to arrive from those who thought it was too long.

In this regard, the also director of “terminator” Y “titanica” he noted: “I don’t want to hear anyone complain about the length of the movie, when today most people sit down to marathon a series for four, five or even six hours“.

He added: “Please… I watched my kids watch four or five hour-long episodes in one sitting, The new social paradigm that should be established is that ‘there is no problem in getting up to go to the bathroom'”.