James Cameron revealed unpublished images of “Avatar: the path of water” in China, waiting to premiere in that country

Jake Sully lives with his new family on the planet Pandora, but a threat returns to end what was started before. (20th Century Studios)

After in recent years China has put very strict measures for the projection of films in its territory, the future of the films of Hollywood in that market seemed full of uncertainty, especially after the censorship of productions such as Lightyear, Eternals either Shang Chi.

There are almost four months to go before the anticipated film of james cameron, Avatar: the way of water reaches movie theaters around the world and anticipating that, the American filmmaker screened exclusive material from the film in beijing for China Film Group, the largest and most influential state-owned film company in the People’s Republic of China.

“Avatar: The Path of Water” will be released globally on December 14 this year. (20th Century Studios)

According to Forbes, it is a state monopoly with which all foreign feature films must work and associate if they want their productions to be seen in the Asian country. In addition, this company is also in charge of managing various cinemas, as well as financing, producing and distributing films.

The middle ChinaDaily reported that a trailer for the film was screened for members of Disney Y China Film Group along with a message from himself Cameron. The scenes were shown in the cinema format CINITY from china from 3D, 4K and high frame rate. CINITY It is a high-end technology developed by the country.

The exact date when this sequel will hit Chinese theaters is still unknown. (20th Century Studios)

In the message that the director of terminator sent in a video detailed that: “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the boundaries of the big screen. With the new films we are pushing those boundaries even further.” James greeted and thanked in Mandarin.

The filmmaker later highlighted the positive responses the first film had in Europe and also thanked the Chinese film authorities for the re-release that the film Avatar had in 2021 and with which they managed to raise more than $58 million box office.

Director James Cameron with actor Sam Worthington behind the scenes. (20th Century Studios)

This helped the film starring Sam Worthington Y Zoë Saldana managed to overcome Avengers: Endgame and become the highest grossing film of all time worldwide. The original feature film earned more than $200 million in that country in 2010.

Though Avatar: the way of water begins its premiere in theaters around the world on December 14 this year and in USA on the 16th of the same month, currently does not have a release date on ChinaWhat is it a massive market.

Sigourney Weaver returns to Pandora and will do so as a Na’vi. (20th Century Studios)

So far this year only a few Hollywood films have been released in that territory, due to strict censorship measures. Some of them have been Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, batman, Uncharted Y Jurassic World: Dominion.

Most of the year’s other global blockbusters didn’t make it to that territory, either being banned or never given a theatrical release date for unspecified reasons.

