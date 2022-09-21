James Cameron showed his concern about the time that has passed for the sequel to his successful film

“Avatar” It was one of the most innovative films of recent years. Its incredible visual effects and brilliant direction from the successful james cameronturned this film released in 2009 in the highest grossing in history, even after a brief appearance of “Avengers Endgame”, which managed to raise almost 3 billion dollars and took this place away from him for about two years.

And now, more than ten years after its premiere, fans of the film were waiting to find out if the sequel to this successful production will be delayed again, since its premiere was planned for december 2021but due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus had to be postponed until end of 2022.

Nevertheless, Disney cleared up the rumors and in the middle of the past Cinema Con presented several novelties regarding this long-awaited film. First of all, it was confirmed that the second film in the saga will be called “Avatar: The Way of Water” and later released the first official trailer for the film.

Now, James Cameron told for The New York Times who is concerned about the time that has passed between the first tape of “Avatar” and the sequel, which will be released in a few months:

“I think I could have made a sequel two years later and blow it up because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the movie. My personal experience is like this: I made a sequel called Aliens, seven years after the first movie. It was very well received. I made a sequel called Terminator 2 seven years after the first movie. It made an order of magnitude more in revenue than the first movie. Right up until we released the trailer, and we got 148 million views in 24 hours. There’s a barely-seen-but-wondered beginning, which is: Wow, we haven’t seen that in a long time, but I remember how cool it is. That’s when we thought: Does that play in our favor? I do not know. I guess we’re going to find out.”

It should be remembered that Disney has budgeted brand new Avatar 2 the December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 the December 20, 2024, avatar 4 the December 18, 2026 and finally, the fifth and final film in the saga would hit theaters on December 22, 2028all being the budgeted dates of its premiere in USA. The first Avatar film achieved an incredible gross of 2.78 billion dollars and by 10 years remained as the highest grossing film in history, until in 2019 was overtaken by “Avengers Endgame” which made 2.8 billion dollars worldwide.

The distribution of this new installment of “Avatar” will again have Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as protagonists, who will repeat their roles as Neytiri and Jake Sully. Also, it has been confirmed that for this sequel, james cameron will direct Hollywood stars like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi and Oona Chaplin.