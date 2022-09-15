James Cameron still believes in 3D technology for cinema

The Avatar movie (2009) made an impact because of its 3D, but after many years it seems that this technology is no longer in fashion, although James Cameron wants it to return to theaters with force.

At the end of 2022 we will be able to see Avatar: The Water Sense Y james cameron has re-shot everything so it can be experienced in 3D in theaters. In addition, they have promised that it will be a new and improved experience, so he encourages people to enjoy it with the glasses that allow you to see in three dimensions.

In a recent interview with SF, james cameron said:

“To most people it seems that 3D is over. But it’s really not over. It has simply been accepted. Now it’s part of his choices when he goes to the cinema to see a blockbuster movie… I compare it to color. When color movies first came out, it was a big deal. People went to see movies because they were in color. I think around the time of Avatar, people used to go to movies because they were in 3D… I think it had an impact on how movies were. But now it’s accepted and part of the spirit of the times and how it’s done.”

Are you going to see Avatar: Sense of Water in 3D or digital?

What will the movie be about?

After many years, finally james cameron will release the sequel Avatarand we will check what has happened in Pandorathe moon of the planet polyphemus, in all this time. Since the Na’vi defeated the humans, but it seems that there will be new threats. So that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) must bring together the different peoples for an imminent conflict. But in addition, he must protect the family that he has formed with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

for this movie, james cameron has assembled a spectacular cast led by Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Oona Chaplin as Varang, Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin, Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch, Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Chloe Coleman as Young Lo’ak, CCH Pounder as Mo’at, Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman, Bailey Bass as Tsireya, Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, Keston John as Va’ru, and Brendan Cowell as Mick Scoresby.

Avatar: The Water Sense will be released on December 16, 2022. While the first installment of this saga created by james cameron can be enjoyed on the streaming platform DisneyPlus. Following this link.