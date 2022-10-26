James Cameron tackles Marvel and DC

The director, who will unveil the second part of his franchise in December Avatarmade fun of the writing of contemporary blockbusters in the columns of the New York Times.

James Cameron, who is never shy about speaking his mind and giving his opinion on the movie industry, has been highly critical of Marvel and DC films in a new interview this week with the New York Times.

The director, who will unveil the second part of his franchise in December Avatarmade fun in the prestigious American daily of the writing of contemporary blockbusters, where the actors “act as if they were still in university”.

“I want to do what others don’t,” insists the filmmaker. “In these big spectacular movies – I’m thinking of you Marvel and DC – no matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re still in college.” And the director to develop:

“They’re in romantic relationships, but not really. They never retire (from superheroes) because of their kids. The things that make us human and give us strength, love, purpose in life? These characters never live them, and I don’t think that’s the right way to make movies.”

Sam Worthington, who plays the hero ofAvatarpraised James Cameron’s writing work during the same interview: “Jim wrote the story of this family in a superb way. The stakes are not just a story of life or death. The stakes are also domestic […] To be honest, I got a lot of inspiration from it [pour ma vie personnelle].”

Waited for thirteen years now, Avatar 2: The Waterway will be released on December 14. The film will take place ten years after the first film. Jake and Neytiri, now parents, will have to leave their forest and take refuge in the reefs, where they will be confronted with the Metkayina clan, with customs different from theirs…

James Cameron wrote and directed the sequels to his saga in parallel. Each film will be independent of the others. The cast of the first film, consisting of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, will return in Avatar 2. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel will also be there.