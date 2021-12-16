James Cameron wants a different version of his films for streaming

During an episode of “Directors on Directors” for Variety, James Cameron spoke to the director of Dunes Denis Villeneuve their shared experiences in making high-budget films, as well as what the future will look like for the medium of cinema.

Villeneuve asks Cameron’s point of view on streaming and if he’s afraid of how things are evolving. Cameron responds by saying that he is “not afraid” and that he likes it when things are “chaotic”. The director then outlines his desire to use streaming in ways that “have never been done before,” saying:

“I think what we can see is an expanded form of cinema. I want to make a film that lasts six and two and a half hours at the same time. The same movie. You can stream it for six hours, or you can enjoy the condensed, roller coaster and immersive version of that experience in a movie theater. Same movie. Only, one is the novel and one is the film. Why not? We use these platforms in ways that have never been done before. “

As usual, Cameron is a visionary and gets along very well with the technology that would allow him to work like this. Who knows if the market will be able to support it.

Avatar 2 will debut on December 16, 2022, followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.