James Cameron welcomed by VES | Cinema

There Visual Effects Society announced that it has welcomed the Academy Award(Titanic, Avatar) and the pioneer of visual effects(The Last Starfighter) as honorary members.

Alongside them there will be other personalities who will be honored on the occasion of a celebratory event in the fall.

Among these personalities Brooke Breton (Avatar, Solaris), Mike Chambers (Tenet, Greyhound), Van Ling (The Abyss, Terminator 2) And Nancy St. John (Me, Robot, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou).

Legends of the past, including the visual effects supervisor and special effects icon, were also honored Roy Field (Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal), the supervisor John P. Fulton, ASC (Ten Commandments), the supervisor Phil Kellison (The Man Who Saw Tomorrow, Airplane II: The Sequel), Auguste and Louis Lumière (The Arrival of a Train), and the animator, composer and inventor John Whitney, Sr. (Vertigo, The Andromeda Strain).

James Cameron, remember, is busy with the Avatar sequels.

In the sequels they will return Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald. They are added Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis And Michelle Yeoh.

The four Avatar sequels have been in the works since 2017, each having a budget of around $ 250 million. The release of Avatar 2 is set for December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 for December 20, 2023, Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026 e Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

Source: Deadline