James Charles regrets the claims about Ariana Grande

Did you remember that? A few years ago between James Charles and Ariana Grande there had been a bit of a whirlwind. The original story dates back to three years ago. As you surely know, given the huge number of followers on Youtube (and on all social networks) James Charles, one of the most famous make-up gurus in the world, has been lucky enough to collaborate with a lot of celebrities.

Among the many names in his list of friendships, acquaintances and collaborators, in addition to family Kardashian (just to give an example) there is also that of Ariana Grande. And in short, in a video uploaded in 2018 in the company of Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, James had spoken of Ariana in not very positive terms. When asked which were the most rude celebrities he had dealt with, the youtuber had no doubts and immediately pointed to the singer. But for what reason?

In the video, James Charles had said that after one of his concerts, Ariana Grande she had started following James and writing him in DM on Instagram. The make-up guru, however, has a very bad reputation and when the Arianators found out about it, a sh * tstorm started against the singer. James had written to Ariana at this point asking if he had done something wrong. Here’s how Ari replied:

Hey honey, I’ve seen a lot of angry tweets from my fans, I would never want to let them down, that’s why I unfollowed you.

James retraces his steps

In Q&A with his Instagram followers James Charles then decided to clarify and somehow apologize to Ariana. “Because you said Ariana is the rudest person you’ve ever met? ”, They asked him. James replied like this:

There is literally no reason. What I said is actually one of the biggest regrets of my life. And still after almost 4 years it torments me, it is something that disgusts me. I would like to talk more about it when I shoot my REM review. I really hope that people will listen with an open heart.

