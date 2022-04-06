After the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James confessed that he wants to play with Stephen Curry. Does he make it to the Golden State Warriors?

The sports world was paralyzed around the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. With three games remaining in the season NBA 2021-22 were left without the possibility of qualifying for the Play-In and the Playoffs. The surprises did not stop there because ‘The king’ confessed that he wants to play with Stephen Curry.

The relationship between LeBron and Curry left behind the unmissable duels in the four NBA Finals that faced them. They were even about to go to blows. Now everything changed and James had no problem confessing just a few hours after the elimination of Lakers the name of the player he would like to play with today: Stephen Curry.

How? Just as it reads. LeBron James had already given clues about the interest in playing with Curry after the strong rumor was installed that in the 2021 All-Star Game he tried to recruit the ‘Chef’ for him to leave the Golden State Warriors and sign with Los Angeles Lakers.

A new chapter has been released ‘The Shop’ (The store), LeBron’s show on the YouTube channel Uninterrupted (Uninterrupted) and when James was asked which basketball player he would like to play with today, he thought about it for a couple of seconds and then responded by repeating the Warriors star’s name twice.

Are you leaving the Lakers? LeBron James confesses that he wants to play with Stephen Curry

Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one I want to play with, for sure. Nowadays. Right now it’s Steph. Man, I love everything about that guy. Lethal”, LeBron James said on the show ‘The Shop’ (The store). And the pundits already have a trade for the ‘King’ wish to come true on the Golden State Warriors. See video from 1:02.