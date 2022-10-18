James Corden apologizes to Balthazar restaurant staff

We all know the comedian and host james corden, famous for his TV shows. Believe it or not he was denied entry to the French restaurant ‘Balthazar’ in New York for being disrespectful to the staff. The restaurant located in SoHo, is the meeting point of many celebrities, such as: Anna Wintour, Sienna Miller, victoria beckham, among other. The owner of the famous restaurant Keith McNallyaccused in a publication of Instagram yesterday to the presenter of being “extremely unpleasant” with his staff on multiple occasions and that is why he made the decision not to let him into his restaurant.

“He is the most abusive client I have had with Balthazar’s servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” he said.

McNally, the owner of the famous restaurant Balthazar made public the unpleasant incidents involving the actor and his wife, the producer Julia Carey. More than once, during his visits to the restaurant, Corden yelled and swore at the servers.

What did Corden do to get banned from the restaurant?

Keith posted examples of the mistreatment his staff received from Corden. In one of the reports, an anonymous manager recounts a highly awkward moment in June when Corden allegedly found a hair on his plate and showed it to another manager. After the incident he is said to have threatened his staff and said that he would write a “nasty review” if excellent drink service was not provided.

Then, in the second manager’s report, he stated that Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on Oct. 9 for brunch, and Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with Gruyère cheese and salad. A few minutes after receiving the food, James called his server, telling her that there was some egg white mixed in with the yolk.

The kitchen remade the dish but it was sent with fries instead of salad. That’s when Corden started yelling like crazy at the server, “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go to the kitchen and cook the tortilla myself!” He again returned the plate.

They were given promotional champagne flutes to smooth things over, however this is not the first time Corden has been accused of restaurant misconduct.

James Corden apologized.

People supported McNally for standing up for his staff members, who told Page Six who decided to speak this out because he wanted to show loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere. This is why Corden recognized his mistake and immediately reached out to offer an apology, something that McNally communicated on Instagram afterwards, since his harsh denunciation had an unexpected impact.

“Corden just called me and has apologized profusely”added that he is a person who believes in second chances and that the comedian should not be banned from anywhere, especially from his restaurant, so he invited him to return.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having screwed up more than most people, I’m a big believer in second chances. So if James Corden allows me to host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I will immediately rescind Balthazar’s ban. Of course not. But… anyone who is magnanimous enough to apologize to a slacker like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be kicked out anywhere. Especially Baltasar. So go back to 5 & Tell me, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is forgiven. XX,” McNally wrote.

