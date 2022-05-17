James Corden reveals he only washes his hair six times a year

ads

Celebrities are some of the most beautiful people known to mankind, and apparently some of the most unhealthy as well. As you may recall, the very handsome Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and alleged Red Scarf Bandit Jake Gyllenhaal made headlines when he revealed that bathing was “less necessary” for him.

Not to mention Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher talked about how they only give their kids a bath when they determine it’s necessary.

Well, now we are sorry to inform you that another A-lister is not very interested in hygiene. On a recent episode of his late night show, James Corden talked about his hair washing show and oh my!

Source: Getty ImagesJames Corden reveals that he only washes his hair once every two months.

James Corden revealed a dirty little secret on the May 12 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

During the episode, he discussed the current water shortage in Los Angeles, which has prompted government officials to ask residents for help. Specifically, they’re asking people in the area to cut back on their showers by four minutes.

James seems dumbfounded by this question, but not for the reason you think. As we learn, he is a very fast bather, and taking a shower after four minutes is inconceivable for him. He is even more surprised when he learns that the average shower time is about 10 minutes.

A curious James begins to interview his team members about their shower habits. However, one brave soul blurts out that the Carpool Karaoke host doesn’t use shampoo while he showers.

James defended himself and clarified that he does use shampoo, but only a few times a year. “I’m in and out in three or four minutes. I use soap but I don’t wash my hair. I wash it every two months. That is a true story. I don’t think we’re unpleasant,” he said.

James’s production team seemed to have mixed opinions on the matter.

While everyone’s hair is different, WebMD recommends that people wash their hair every two to three days to maintain clean hair and a clean scalp.

That said, while James might be a great TV host, he might (respectfully) not be the best person to go for hair care advice.

James Corden will leave ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023.

Before James’ meager hair-washing show leaked, it was revealed last month that the beloved host would be leaving his show next year. According to Deadline, James had “extended his contract for the CBS late-night series by one year and will depart before the summer of 2023.”

By the time he leaves, he will have hosted the show for just over eight years, which is about as long as his predecessor Craig Ferguson had (James replaced Craig in 2015).

Source: Getty Images

“It has been a very difficult decision to leave because I am immensely proud of the program. I am happy to extend [for a year]James said in the middle. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then I’d go and then I’d stay. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, wondering if there could be one more adventure,” he continued.

Apparently CBS tried to keep James on the show as long as possible. In fact, network executives had offered him a “variety of deals including a three-year extension, a two-year extension, and a one-year continuing deal before he made the decision for him.”

It is not known who will replace him (although there is some speculation), as well as what the English personality plans to do next.

All we know is that we will miss James and his greasy hair.

