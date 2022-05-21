James Corden washes his hair every two months

Every year around this time, when Los Angeles County announces water restrictions due to drought problems like the ones currently plaguing Southern California, celebrities call on their fellow citizens to be part of the solution. and not the problem.

That invariably leads to a debate about how often they water the lawns of their impressive mansions or their hygiene habits, with hilarious consequences. A few months ago Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard found themselves at the center of an unexpected controversy for ensuring that they do not force their children to take a bath every day, and it seems that james corden You are about to face a very similar situation.

The presenter was very surprised to read that authorities have asked Los Angeles residents to reduce their showers by four minutes because that’s exactly how long theirs last.

“How long do people spend underwater? If the average is ten minutes, that means there are other people who take twenty minutes. I’m in and out in four minutes“, He has assured in his program to start a spontaneous survey among those present.

The Brit insists that this is more than enough time to wash because he only uses gel and does not add extra products such as shampoo or conditioner: “I only wash my hair every two months”he added to the surprise of most of his colleagues.

Of course, that technique is working, because James Corden wears a very lush blonde toupee that is the envy of many.

