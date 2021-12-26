James Franco and Amber Heard, clandestine affair? Depp wants answers

There is no peace for the actor James Franco who will be called to testify in court for having an alleged relationship with Amber Heard. After causing quite a fuss by admitting he slept with his students, Page Six has revealed exclusively in the last few hours that Franco is now involved in the long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Franco, 43, will be questioned as to whether he may have had an affair with Heard while she was still married to Depp. Depp’s lawyers also want to ask the actor if he got to notice the alleged bruises on Heard’s face. Franco will sit in early 2022 for deposition in the libel suit from 50 million dollars that Depp filed against Heard.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for a Washington Post editorial of 2018 in which she herself recounted her alleged marital misadventures with Depp and described being the victim of Domestic violence. She didn’t mention her ex by name, but he says it’s clear she was referring to him as her attacker. Depp has always denied any abuse.

Depp sent the quote to Franco after that a surveillance video May 2016 showed him entering an elevator with Heard 24 hours after she allegedly had the now famous alleged brawl, during which Heard claimed that Depp got her a black eye. Franco and Heard were seen leaving the elevator together in the top floor, where Depp and Heard had shared an apartment.

James Franco and Amber Heard clandestine affair with each other? Depp wants answers and goes back to pleading innocent

Depp’s legal team wants to question Franco as a “witness” to see if he and Heard have discussed the quarrel or if Franco has seen wounds on Heard’s face. In the lawsuit, Depp said, “I vehemently denied Ms. Heard’s allegations since she first made them in May 2016, when she went to court to obtain a temporary restraining order with bruises painted on that witnesses and tapes. surveillance show that he had not. I will continue to deny any wrongdoing for the rest of my life. I have never abused Mrs. Heard or any other woman ”.

Depp said he filed the lawsuit “not just to clear my name and recover my reputation, but to try to clarify the women and men whose lives have been damaged by abuse, men and women for whom Ms Heard has publicly and falsely proposed as their spokesperson. ” The actress’s legal team meanwhile claimed that Franco lived in the building next door at the time of the accident, and the two would simply take the elevator together. Depp’s lawyers replied that this would be a lie, however.