James Franco, Anne Hathaway and the fool at the Oscars: “The most embarrassing blind date ever”

David Wild, author of the Oscars 2011, returned to talk about the edition conducted by Anne Hathaway And James Franco, defining it “the most embarrassing blind date ever” because of the poor chemistry between the two actors.

In bed with James Franco

It was February 27, 2011 when the international spotlight was turned on the stage of the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles for the 83rd edition of the Oscars awards ceremony. Anne Hathaway and James Franco were chosen to present that edition, both in their first experience as conductors, and it is precisely on the relationship that existed between the two at the time that, ten years later, one of the authors of the Academy Awards who admitted he was still embarrassed by what he saw that night.

“It was like the world’s most awkward blind date between rocker and adorable cheerleader“David Wild, one of the show’s four lead writers in 2011, told The Ringer. Wild, who has since worked at the CMA Awards and Grammys, recalled that fundamentally there was a total lack of chemistry between the actors and this was felt even before the big evening. “I remember Anne was like ‘Maybe you should try’, and he was like ‘Don’t tell me how to be funny’ instead.He then added that he thought the actor was making a conscious effort to counter Hathaway’s personality.

Wild also revealed that there was a time when he believed the couple had managed to strengthen their bond before the broadcast, but he was wrong. “There was a moment, the night before the show, when we were in the production office in a panic“Wild said, explaining that he saw Franco smile at the person next to him on the TV in the corner.”I thought ‘Oh, they finally got it right and he’s looking at her!’“. When the camera turned, however, Wild learned that it wasn’t Hathaway who was standing on stage, but another woman.”Anne had gone to her dressing room for a minute. James was smiling at his stunt double“, added Wild who later revealed that at first they wanted to enlist Justin Timberlake, who chose to decline the invitation.”I was talking to Justin and I remember the producers saying ‘Do you want to ask him if he would present the Oscars?’. He said he would like to do it, but he thought it was too early for him. He wanted to wait for The Social Network to make it through at least one awards season“, the author said, noting that many last-minute decisions were made at the time about what would be included in the speeches of the hosts:”We wrote all those lines, but I guess we never managed to find a cohesive tone about what the show was supposed to be.“.

We recall that in 2016, Franco gave an interview to New York Magazine, defining the experience as a conductor “an experiment“, explaining that he convinced Hathaway to do the show with him.”I told her ‘Let’s just do it. It will be an adventure. ‘ So we got a lot of shit for it. Probably me more than her, but she too has received a lot“.