James Franco, Johnny Depp calls the actor into question for his alleged relationship with Amber Heard

James Franco has been called into question by Johnny Depp’s lawyers, who wants to find out more about his alleged relationship with Amber Heard.

James Franco has received a number of legal documents from lawyers for Johnny Depp. The protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, in fact, wants to see more clearly about his alleged secret relationship with Amber Heard.

The news was revealed by Page Six. According to reports, Johnny Depp’s lawyers were finally able to track down James Franco and set up his deposition. Depp believes Fferite Amber Heard cheated on him with other men. One of them would be James Franco. For this reason, Depp’s lawyers would like to question the actor under oath. The doubt concerns any injuries on Heard in the days after Johnny Depp’s alleged assault.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims that security footage from his apartment shows Franco and Heard in an elevator in May 2016. The footage was shot 24 hours after Johnny Depp allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. Depp believes Franco could be useful in an investigation into Amber Heard’s injuries.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife for libel after she wrote an essay in the Washington Post. The title of the article was “I have lashed out at sexual violence – and I have faced the wrath of our culture. This must change.”.

In the article, Heard wrote about her experience with people’s criticisms of her after she came forward regarding allegations of abuse allegedly suffered by Johnny Depp. The actress never mentioned Depp but it wasn’t hard to figure out who she was talking about.

The actress wrote: “Imagine a man as powerful as a ship, like the Titanic. That ship is a huge undertaking. When it hits an iceberg, there are a lot of people on board desperately trying to fix the holes – not because they believe in him or care. of the ship, but because their fate depends on the company “, he wrote.

Depp claims the article violated a nondisclosure clause that was included in their divorce agreement. The actor also accused Heard of artfully fabricating photos of her alleged injuries that were released at the time of their divorce. He claims she faked the photos, but Heard denies the allegations. The photos show the actress with two black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip.

According to an old bandmate of Johnny Depp, “Amber Heard screwed up her career” and pushed him to abuse drugs.

“I have vehemently denied Ms. Heard’s allegations since she first made them in May 2016. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I have never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”, wrote Johnny Depp in his deposition.