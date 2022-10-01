James Gunn and Jennifer Holland marry

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland get married credit:Bang Showbiz

James Gunn and Jennfier Holland got married. The 56-year-old director and the 34-year-old actress married in a romantic ceremony in Aspen, Colorado and celebrated with friends and family, including ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan.

Gunn shared the happy news on his Twitter account and wrote on the social network that this weekend he was lucky enough to marry his best friend, the love of his life, Jennifer Holland.

‘We got married here in Aspen, Colorado at Dunbar Ranch. A moose interrupted the beginning of the ceremony! For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammal in North America. But the big guy just walked right by. @MatthewLillard shouted: he’s James’s dad!’, he said on the social network.

The director revealed that he was lucky to have his brother Sean at the ceremony, who battled altitude sickness. He also said that the groomsmen and bridesmaids were amazing. Jenn’s maid of honor was the director’s sister and her best man was Stevie Blackehart. Jenn’s brother, Bill, walked her down the hall.

‘Thanks to @OriginalFunko for our cake toppers! They matched perfectly with my tuxedo and Jenn’s dress; in fact, they did a great job, Jenn wouldn’t let me see her Funko before the wedding!’, the director said.

The filmmaker thanked all the people who helped the couple and the events company that organized the wedding.

James Gunn also shared a selection of wedding photos on Instagram and commented that after more than seven years together, he finally married the love of his life, Jennifer Holland.

The director could not hide his happiness as he said that he had an amazing day surrounded by his family and the most wonderful friend in the world, announcing the appearance of a moose at the beginning of the ceremony.