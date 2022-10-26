James Gunn and Peter Safran Chosen as DC Studios’ New CEOs – CINEMABLEND

After directing successful productions such as ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Peacemaker’, James Gunn has just been recognized with the position of CEO for DC Studios, a position he will share with Peter Safran.

A new era for Warner Bros. Discovery has begun. The departure of Walter Hamada, who supervised all the productions of DC Films, a branch that produced titles such as The Justice League or Aquaman, the company seemed to be urgently looking for a person to take charge of the superheroes, but this remained in the past now to be confirmed to James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new CEOs of Warner Studios.

“Their decades of filmmaking experience, their close ties to the creative community, and their proven track record of exciting superhero fans around the world make them uniquely qualified. to develop a long-term strategy across film, television and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling,” he said. David Zaslavhead of Warner Bros. Discovery, through a statement.

If anyone had produced huge hits for the studio and for the superhero genre in general, it was James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), who will now share the responsibility with Peter Safran to oversee all DC and Warner Bros. Discovery programming; above them will only be the boss David Zaslav.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were kids. We look forward to collaborating with the world’s most talented writers, directors and actors to create an integrated, multi-layered universe that continues to allow for expression.” individual of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman (henry cavill), batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the rest of the DC characters is matched only by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility that these characters represent.Gunn and Safran said in a shared statement.

We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful and greatest stories ever told.

We recently saw Henry Cavill, also known for titles like The Witcher, Enola Holmes and Argylle, share a video where he confirmed his return as the son of Krypton, as as we saw in the post-credits scene of Black Adambeside Dwayne Johnson.

The future of DC Studios seems to have found its new captains who will seek to bring this ship to fruition, although they still have controversies on the horizon related to The Flash and Ezra Miller’s legal problems, will James Gunn and Peter Safran already have this resolved? theme? While this is resolved, the company is partying now that they found their new CEOs.