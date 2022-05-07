James Gunn announces the end of the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

The director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has published an emotional message to say goodbye to the original cast of the MCU.

Everything comes to an end, including the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, the Marvel movie that was about not to be after its director, James Gunn, was fired by Disney after the resurgence of a series of tweets that did not fit too much with the ideals of the study. However, Disney reflected and Today Gunn has announced the end of filming for the MCU space movie.

With an emotional message shared through his Twitter, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, has wanted to say goodbye to the original team that has been part of this UCM trilogy. “And this is the end of filming photo for the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this wonderful cast, crew, and all these kind and talented souls.”

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

“I am a lucky man who has been able to be with them for almost a decade throughout this journey,” Gunn said along with a photo in which some of the crew members such as Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff , Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista. In the absence of Zoe Saldana, the director has been forced to comment:

“(And yes, Zoe was with us but the only picture I have of her is with an actor we haven’t announced yet.)” And indeed, in the photo you can see Saldana hugging Jennifer Hollandpartner of James Gunn, and actress who had not yet been announced that she was going to participate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 with an unknown character.

James Gunn trolls us with the first image of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Holland is not the only actress from the HBO Max series The Peacemaker that Gunn has “rescued” for his new Marvel movie, as as the director himself confessed, the actor Chukwudi Iwuji, will also make his debut at the UCM thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 which is expected to be released on May 5, 2023.

However, before the new adventure of Peter Quill and friends arrives in theaters, we will be able to see the members of the guardians in an exclusive movie for Disney + titled, The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, which has been shot almost at the same time as the UCM tape, and which opens in December 2022.