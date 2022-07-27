James Gunn assures that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be more mature than the other deliveries

James Gunn achieved something very interesting with his adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. The characters had never been adapted into movies and weren’t very popular beyond the comics, but the comedic tone, music, and chemistry between the cast served to establish one of the best teams in the MCU. In addition, its setting was essential for Marvel to decide to explore other planets and other equally unknown heroes with the same faith. After a few months of uncertainty outside the company, the director returned to close his trilogy that is expected for next year, and unlike the first installments, Gunn plans something much more mature for this project.

The MCU has always been criticized for its use of comedy. The general opinion is that great moments of revelation, depth or substance are cheapened by some joke that happens a few seconds later and that is intended to make it clear to which audience these films are directed. The point is that it is very different to make use of an off-color comic tone, than to deliver a story that genuinely requires comedy to fulfill the director’s or writer’s intent. that’s just how it works Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn I wanted to tap into the lovable side of comics to establish and exploit how dysfunctional they all are and how they make a very strange family.

What was always true, and made clearer in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, is that these characters have very dramatic stories that they don’t know how to overcome. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was kidnapped while his mother lay dying in the hospital and was never able to say a proper goodbye. Furthermore, for years he was abused and used by a criminal group that left him few options for survival. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) saw her people slaughtered and had to grow up under the care of Thanos, for which she herself witnessed and was a part of similar massacres. Drax (Dave Bautista) carries with him the fury of failing his loved ones and the survivor’s guilt. All of this is under a lot of references to pop culture and classic band music, but it is present and important to Gunn.

The movies of Guardians of the Galaxy They divide the public quite a bit due to their tone, but those who know the comics appreciate the way they approach the characters, respecting in most cases their personal history and personality. However, it is difficult to think that the closing of the trilogy can maintain the same rhythm. A lot has happened to these heroes since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and even in his recent appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder – 76% decided to reveal little about their path to keep the story of the third part secret.

in the recent comic-con The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been revealed and many are excited to see more of Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) past and how he relates to the High Evolutionary, one of comics’ greatest villains. Of course, the arrival of Adam Warlock, in the hands of Will Poulter, is also generating very high expectations. What is certain is that fans expect a better balance between the maturity of the story and the comedy that sets the tone for these characters. James Gunn he knows that this evolution is important and indispensable, especially since he does not plan to return for new installments of the heroes and the group will be altered forever.

In interview with GameSpotGunn explained the evolution of the franchise and how the third part will tackle more mature themes with an equally adult tone:

It is an incredibly emotional story. Much more mature than the other Guardians stories because, you know, we started making these movies. [para los] that they were 10 or 11 years old when they saw the first one, and now they are 20, 21 years old. The film has grown with them.

The MCU, under the control of Kevin Feige, has taken new risks in this Phase 4. Projects like Eternals – 58% and Moon Knight – 87% seek to reach a more adult audience that can appreciate the complexities of their history, in addition to supporting the diversity of heroes with titles like Ms. Marvel – 100% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. The truth is that things have not always gone well with critics and fans. Thor: Love and Thunder was heavily criticized for using so much rosy comedy alongside a villain that was clearly dark, complex, and destined for a better story. the step of James Gunn in Peacemaker- 86% prove that he can successfully balance both worlds, so fans should keep expectations high for the emotional closing of Guardians of the Galaxy.

