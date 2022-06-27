James Gunn Calls for Margot Robbie’s Return as Harley Quinn

Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? Director James Gunn has called for the actress to reprise her role as the DC Comics character.

The director and writer of Suicide Squad, James Gunnrevealed in Twitter your desire to see margot robbie return to DC Extended Universe What harley quinn. A follower asked Warner Bros. Pictures and the filmmaker to bring the female character back for another project. Gunn simply replied, “Not a bad idea.” The truth is that the director has a lot of appreciation for the actress and her character.

Not a bad idea. https://t.co/gboV6EEwOD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 23, 2022

James Gunn and Margot Robbie’s working relationship is grounded pretty well in the past. In fact, the director agreed to some of the requests made by the Australian actress to change certain things about the character of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. That’s the level of trust they have.

The crossover between Marvel and DC with the villain and Groot

The two have spoken since early 2021 about reuniting for another Harley Quinn project. James Gunn went on to hint to fans that “you have to wait and see what happens with the character.” The filmmaker also admitted long ago to having argued with Warner Bros. Pictures about a possible spin-off of Harley Quinn that would crossover with Groot. So we could see an official crossing between Marvel Studios and the DCEU. This would be something historic, it would mean the return of the villain and would allow the two worlds of the filmmaker and the superheroes to be united in a single film.

James Gunn and Margot Robbie built an incredibly healthy and strong relationship with each other in Suicide Squad. It was during the filmmaker’s transition from Marvel Studios to Warner Bros. Pictures. The director even described her as the best actress he had worked with in his entire career.. An incredible compliment from one of the most important filmmakers in the industry today. It adds to those who already made about the actress of Harley Quinn names of the stature of Martin Scorsese either Quentin Tarantino.