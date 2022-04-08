Entertainment

James Gunn Claims Rogue One Is The Most “Underrated” Star Wars Movie

MADRID, 8 Apr.

What is the best movie starwars? And the worst? And the most underrated? On this last debate, James Gunn his answer is clear: Rogue One. For the director of the saga Guardians of the Galaxy The first spin-off of the famous Lucasfilm saga is, without a doubt, the least appreciated by critics and the public.

It was his own American filmmaker who posted the message on his personal Twitter account defending the film starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna in 2016. “I don’t know why Rogue One is trending, but I’m proud that it is, because it’s the most underrated thing in Star Wars.“wrote the director.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story It is the fourth film in the saga that has grossed the most at the box office with more than 1,000 million dollars, only behind Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (1,072 million), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (1,331 million) and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2,064 million).

The film, which according to the support garnered by Gunn after his tweet, not a few followers claim as the best installment of the franchise, will feature this year a prequel series called Andor, a spy thriller that will delve into Cassian’s origin story and his time in the Rebel Alliance. It will have 12 episodes will see the light on Disney + and will star Diego Luna.

