James Gunn Debunks Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Speculation

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn debunks theories that Thor was supposed to appear in the sequel. After leading the two guardians of the galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Gunn will return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The film is set for release in May 2023 and features the recurring cast of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper, plus the addition of Will Poulter, Nico Santos, Maria Bakalova and Chukwudi Iwujji. to his cast. The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently unknown.

During development, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 had its share of ups and downs. At one point, it was thought to be one of the first Phase 4 projects, but Gunn was notoriously fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2018. Of course, he was rehired for the job a year later. That, along with Marvel constantly having to reshuffle its slate at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the studio to change some of its Phase 4 plans – including the release order. Since there is a version of phase 4 where Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premieres before Thor: Love and Thundersome wondered if Thor was supposed to be in Gunn’s film.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Gunn however, debunked those Thor appearance theories in a recent tweet. Responding to a fan video speculating on the possibilities of Thor appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Gunn tweeted that Thor was actually never in the plan. guardians of the galaxy. Check out Gunn’s tweet below:

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

Click here to see the post on Twitter

So despite speculation, it looks like Thor won’t be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. To those who have followed Gunn’s statements and love and thunder director Taika Waititi, this news shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. As recently revealed, Waititi has never read a Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script while working on the script for love and thunder. While Gunn and Waititi have collaborated on basic character info to try and stay true to the shape of the previously established MCU dynamic, it would certainly be difficult to include Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 without Waititi being aware of the events of the Guardians after. This would especially be the case if Guardians of the Galaxy 3 actually follows love and thunder chronologically, which means that the events of love and thunder would have consequences for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Even without the popularity of the thunder god in his clutches, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will still have a lot to do. Gunn got the ball rolling with teases about Iwuji’s new villainous character and the reveal that Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock in the film, and star Pratt set high expectations for the film calling it a “true masterpiece” recently. With these teases, MCU fans can begin to piece together what may be in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even before a plot synopsis was released. The sequel may not have Thor, but it still has a vibrant cast of new and returning characters to delight viewers in what should be a moving story.

Source: james gunn

The Sweet Change Hemsworth Made For Portman Before Thor 4 Kiss Scene