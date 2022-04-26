James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Following Calls For Him To Replace Star-Lord

James Gunn has defended Chris Pratt against calls for his character Star-Lord to be recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director responded to a comparison photo of Pratt and Patrick Wilson posted by a fan, with the caption “Marvel”: “Marvel. Listen to me. Just… replace him.”

In response, Gunn wrote, “Why? Because of your totally false, made-up beliefs about him? Because of something someone else told you about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if ever was, we would all go with him.

Asked by a Twitter user if he’s “okay I’m part of a homophobic church,” Gunn replied, “It’s not. I know the church you currently go to. Do you?” (The answer is no.) you know, but you found out from someone who found out from someone who found out where he goes to church, so you’ve decided, ‘yeah, okay, I’m going to believe this terrible thing I’ve heard on the internet about this celebrity!’)”

Pratt has joined the Zoe Church, a church founded by Chad Veach that is modeled after the Hillsong Christian megachurch. In 2015, Hillsong Senior Pastor Brian Houston wrote a blog post about his views on LGBTQ people, writing, “We are a church that welcomes gays, but we are not a church that affirms one style of worship.” gay life.”

Pratt has been criticized in the past for his church affiliation. In 2019, Elliott Page criticized the actor for supporting an “infamously anti-LGBTQ” church following an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In response, Pratt denied that the church holds anti-LGBTQ views. “I go to a church that opens its doors to absolutely everyone,” she replied. She added that “no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesperson for any church or any group of people.”

NME has contacted Pratt representatives for comment.

Gunn is currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. Will Poulter has also joined the cast as Adam Warlock, opposite Chudwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role.

The premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for May 5, 2023.