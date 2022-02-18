James Gunn denies his plans with Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot

James Gunn talks about what happened at the end of Peacemaker and gives an explanation about Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot. What does this mean?

The end of peacemaker brought back to the League of Justice to try to lend a hand to the group with all this of the Butterflies. However, the superheroes DC Comics you arrived late. Superman and wonder-woman remained in the shadows, as the actors henry cavill and Gal Gadot they could not or did not want to appear on camera. but so much Jason Momoa What Ezra Miller accept to make two cameos as Aquaman and FlashCausing the fans they will be surprised with the conclusion of this series of hbo max created by James Gunn from Suicide Squad.

Variety was able to speak precisely with James Gunn, director and writer of the series of peacemaker. He asked the filmmaker if there were also plans to include Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill in cameos. Surprisingly, Gunn flatly denied those plans. «The truth is, no«, admitted the director of the HBO Max series. «I actually thought it was going to be just Jason Momoa. Ezra Miller was kind of an extra, you know? I found out that he was interested in doing the cameo«. Thus, the cameo was going to be only from Aquaman, but finally The Flash dropped out of his own interest.

Why didn’t we see Batman and Cyborg at the end of the series?

As to why we didn’t see Batman (Ben Affleck) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) at the final climax of peacemaker, James Gunn approached the question in a different way than Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot. He used a strange ambiguity that has given much to talk about in social networks. «Know? I don’t know exactly what I can do. I think there are reasons for that, but I’m not really sure I can say what those reasons are.“, the filmmaker justified. «Maybe they have to do with the future«.