James Gunn explains how Nebula got Rocket’s gift in GotG Holiday Special

Three days have passed since the Disney+ premiere of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and director James Gunn has begun answering fan questions regarding the special presentation from Marvel Studios. For fans who have already watched the 42-minute holiday-themed special, one of the most talked about scenes is Nebula’s surprise Christmas gift for Rocket.

RELATED: James Gunn: Future DC Video Games Will Integrate Into DCU Canon

If you need a refresher, Rocket tried to buy Bucky’s vibranium arm during the Wakanda battle scene in Avengers: Infinity War. When Bucky ignores her request, Rocket promises himself that he will get that arm one day. Now, in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Nebula grants Rocket’s wish by gifting him Bucky’s left arm made in Wakandan, which has sparked fans’ curiosity as to how Nebula got the gift from the Soldier of Winter.

Gunn took to Twitter to finally answer that question, revealing Nebula’s advanced alien technology had subdued a reluctant Bucky and allowed him to take the arm.

She took a trip to earth and ripped it out of her body because she felt so Christmas.

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 26, 2022

I don’t know how a cyborg with advanced alien technology ripping off a human’s arm due to an overabundance of Christmas-Spirit is a forced inclusion, but now that’s canon sorry.

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 26, 2022

“In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, travel to Earth in search of the perfect gift,” reads the synopsis. “Marvel Studios’ special presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, with Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon. »

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is again written and directed by James Gunn. It features the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as they reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis , Rocket and Groot. They will be joined by MCU newcomers Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, Maria Bakalova and Nico Santos.

RELATED: Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Feature Provides Holiday Fun

The space travel team was previously seen in this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where they teamed up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for intergalactic adventures in the film’s first act. Although Groot was the focus of the recent Disney+ series of shorts titled I Am Groot, the team can now be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released on May 5, 2023.