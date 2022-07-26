James Gunn Explains Why GOTG 3 Trailer Isn’t Online

This time it will be a little longer before the fans of Marvel we can see the trailer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3about this, the director James Gunn took the stage during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday to preview Marvel Studios’ sequel, which wrapped filming in May and is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

And it is that, “Do You Realize” by The Flaming Lips, is the first footage that let us see the origins of Baby Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and revealed looks at Ravager Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a new character shown in vol. . 2 during the post-credits scenes in 2017, now this trailer was screened exclusively for the Comic-Con crowd and not posted online for the rest of the fans.

I wish we all could have seen the trailer for @Guardians. It’s really sad how Marvel hides their amazing space opera artwork from us, the fans.” one fan tweeted at Gunn, attaching a picture of a sad Baby Groot.

In response, Gunn tweeted: “I wish you had, too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s me, too. As much as I love the sneak peek, some visual effects aren’t where I’d like them to be for repeat viewings and close inspection. Remember, we didn’t finish up ago.” a lot, so you’ll have to wait a while! I’m sorry!”

Also, Marvel Studios featured trailers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie at the convention and online, but first-look images for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion were kept secret inside Hall H.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is a film set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunderthe sequel reunites Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket (Cooper) on their quest. of a timeline-displaced Gamora (Saldana), who died in Avengers: Infinity War but traveled back in time from 2014 in Endgame:

“I think it’s really about telling a story between the three films with a couple of side adventures”Gunn said. “But I think it’s really about a story. This is the final arc that we started at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula is going, and even Kraglin, who started off saying a line or two in the first movie and now he’s a primary Guardian of the Galaxy.”