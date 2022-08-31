James Gunn Has a Blacklist of Actors He Doesn’t Want to Work With

Hollywood has to be a really tough place to work. For this reason, when actors of the stature of Brad Pitt They affirm that there are colleagues with whom they do not want to work and they write them down, we are not surprised. In the last hours, Shia LaBeouf and Olivia Wilde have shown their creative disagreements in that traumatic film for Warner that is Don’t worry, dear, and it seems that James Gunnfilmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Peacemakercorroborates it. There are actors and actresses with whom it is better not to work. And write them down on a list.

James Gunn has worked with half of Hollywood and already knows which actors and actresses to avoid

The Slither filmmaker has worked, throughout his career, with very varied names, such as Chris Pratt, Liv Tyler, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone or Idris Elba, to name a few, combining more famous and noisy projects with smaller and more independent ones. Over the years, as he himself has confessed, he has realized that there are people with whom filming becomes more bearable and it is much easier to work.

No. Different films have different vibes. I personally am looser than I used to be – I often change stuff on set, which was heretical to me around Vol 1 time. But preparation takes many forms – you can be loose but prepared. Theres a difference between that & not giving a fuck. https://t.co/qNGbFzDIp3 James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2022

“If it’s your temper and it is serious, readjust it immediately. life is too short for idiots. Same thing if they’re repeatedly late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list and otherwise, that I never work with for these reasons.…”, confessed Gunn, who affirms that he does not swallow rudeness on the set, absurd anger and tardiness. Not arriving on set when he plays is a strike for the director. Of course, he does not reveal names on his blacklist, but make it clear that If I had to highlight a person to work with all my life, that would be John Cena. the protagonist of The peacemakera former wrestling professional turned actor, is a true professional.

“ Temper problems are fixed: but I can’t stand latecomers and imbeciles

“@JohnCena is one of the best people to work with – he’s always prepared and punctual and kind to everyone”Gunn says. “And many of my regulars are among the actors I’m dying to work with. I want to mention them here but the lack of characters on Twitter means that I would be leaving many out,” explains the director, who knows who he has to avoid , also knows who to applaud.