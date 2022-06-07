James Gunn is creating a universe of DC series from The Peacemaker

The DC Comics universe has found one of its banners on television: James Gunn. Whoever triumphed in Marvel with his feature films of Guardians of the Galaxy, now combines his work at the Casa de las Ideas with the pages of the universe of Superman, Batman and company. But from the bad side, with the suicide squad as a flag. After the tape of him, going over David Ayer in criticism, and the first season of The peacemaker, now it seems that Gunn has more projects on his hands and hopes to create a network that connects everythingsomething mandatory today in the mainstream:

“I’m working very seriously on another DC project, where I’m very involved in writing and directing it. There will be a mix of the Peacemaker characters in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m also involved with a couple other DC stuff,” Gunn said in an interview for The Playlist. the filmmaker confirms thus the construction of that universe that we commented to you with the roots already thrown thanks to the series starring John Cena.

John Cena’s series was just the beginning, there is much to announce

The peacemaker will have a second season heading into next year, and it also looks like there’s another spin-off with Viola Davis coming back as Amanda Waller. That of course indicates that The Suicide Squad will go through screens again, although this time for the small one because it is not that at the box office it was quite a show. The team led by Idris Elba and Margot Robbie works better on television than in other areas, with its brutality taking free rein. “We haven’t announced any TV shows yet. There are a lot of stories about what’s going on, and some of them are accurate, some of them aren’t,” Gunn says on the subject.

In other words, we will soon have news about all the new projects that are being cooked behind the scenes.

