James Gunn lists his favorite Spider-Man movies

James Gunn revealed through his official Twitter account which are his favorite movies from Spider-Man. To the first place we find the animated film Spider-Man: a new universor, winner of an Academy Award. The film, whose sequel is expected to hit US theaters in October 2022, centers on Miles Morales, star of the Spider-Verse comic series.

The film, released in 2018, is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. This is the first animated film with Spider-Man as protagonist, and represents the film debut of the character conceived by Brian Bendis and drawn by Sara Pichelli. The film – we remember it – is dedicated to the memory of the creators of Spider-Man, Stan Lee And Steve Ditko, both of whom died in 2018.

Below we report the tweet with the list of the top 3 best Spider-Man movies (according to James Gunn):

James Gunn and the podium of his favorite Spider-Man movies

After placing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the top of the list, the Guardians of the Galaxy director revealed his full podium. In second position we find Spider-Man 2, of the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. The feature film sees Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) grappling with a new adventure.

The young man has to face a new, fearful threat: that of Doctor Octopus, which we will see again soon in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter is a genius scientist who finds himself with four sentient mechanical tentacles on his back due to a failed experiment. In an attempt to replicate this experiment, Octopus will begin to wreak havoc on the city and it will be up to Spider-Man to stop him.

In castin addition to Maguire, there are Alfred Molina, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco, respectively in the roles of villain Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus, Mary Jane Watson and Harry Osborn.

Finally, James Gunn attributed the third place of the podium a Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first film in the franchise starring Tom Holland.

Arriving in theaters in 2017, the film is directed and co-written by Jon Watts. In addition to Holland, the cast features Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker tries to find a equilibrium between his school commitments and fighting crime as Spider-Man.

Recall that the third chapter of the film series with Tom Holland will be released in Italian cinemas on December 15 and will see the return of many past villains. Also, according to producer Amy Pascal, Sony and Marvel Studios are already thinking about a new trilogy on the character.