James Gunn loads the wait for Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas special

Next winter, months before returning to the cinema for the third chapter, i Guardians of the Galaxy will be featured on Disney + for the holiday special. Although details remain few at the moment, we know it will be in continuity with the rest of the projects currently produced by the Burbank-based studio. Director James Gunn promises great things through Twitter. These are his words: “In my incredibly subjective and certainly often weird opinion, we’re introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.”

Kevin Feige talks about James Gunn’s project

Kevin Feige revealed in July that Guardians of the Galaxy writer / director James Gunn had been asking him to make this special for years. The director in question, during an interview, then gave the fans a small preview of what they will see. “Basically, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been gone for years.” – Gunn announced, only to add – “I keep rearranging the script, adding things or modifying some, and thinking about variations and things like that – I’m in the middle of completing another draft right now – but it’s a few things compared to the actual writing. Basically, the script has been ready for three years now “, he precised.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Regarding instead the details of the plot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 they are scarce at the moment. The entire main cast, consisting of Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper, are expected to return. Gunn confirmed in November 2020 that the script was finished and that cameras are expected to start rolling this fall. Many of the actors, including Pratt, Bautista, Klementieff, Gillan, Diesel, and Sean Gunn, are expected to appear in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Loading... Advertisements