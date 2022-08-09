James Gunn Only Translates Groot’s Dialogue To Certain Actors In The MCU, And Here’s Why

Favorable treatment on set Guardians of the Galaxy ! James Gunn revealed on social media that not every actor in the MCU is lucky enough to have the translation of Groot’s very mysterious lyrics… But how is the distribution of the scripts between the actors? Response from the principal concerned!

Different scripts according to the actors

Of all the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Groot is both one of the weirdest and most touching. It suffices, to be convinced of this, to remember our strong emotion when we believed in his death in the first part of the Guardians of the Galaxybefore he reappears in the form of Baby Groot.

James Gunn, director of the movie trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy, is very active on Instagram and Twitter. It is on these two platforms that he is regularly asked by MCU fans about his work. He was recently asked if the famous line “I am Groot“, the only one uttered by this hero throughout his journey in the Marvel universe, is translated to the actors according to its meaning for the character.

In the scripts for crew and cast that don’t understand Groot it says “I am Groot.” But I also have scripts available for those who understand Groot with the translations in them. https://t.co/CZfEBqFnVk August 7, 2022

In the scripts, do you write the translation of what it says in English or do you write “I am Groot“?

As you can see above, only actors who play a vigilante who can understand Groot on screen have the right to really know what he’s talking about! Which means that Vin Diesel, who embodies this humanoid tree in the MCU, would have the version translated into English (more practical for playing emotions). Bradley Cooper, who plays his lifelong accomplice, Rocket Racoonand Chris Hemsworth, whose character Thor understood it in the first Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity Warshould also have a translated version.

A fun little anecdote from the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy while waiting to discover Volume 3, of which we finally know the big bad, in theaters on May 3, 2023!