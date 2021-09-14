James Gunn plans to use actors from The Suicide Squad for GOTG Vol. 3?







Now that The Suicide Squad arrived in theaters and that the spin-off series Peacemaker is preparing to make its debut on HBO Max early next year, James Gunn is finally focusing on his imminent return to the MCU thanks to the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn has been working on the film for quite a while and just last night he shared on Twitter a photo of a stack of hand drawn storyboards. When a fan replied asking if he plans to choose actors seen in his Task Force X movie for the Marvel threequel, the director replied that it is a “Concrete possibility”.







We’re sure Gunn already has a pretty good idea of ​​who he’d like to choose for the new roles planned in GOTG Vol. 3, but the truth is, we still don’t know who those characters will be. It is said that among these there may also be Adam Warlock (although Gunn has already denied this), but with the details on the plot still hidden, it is really difficult to narrow the field of possibilities.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.