James Gunn relates when Dave Bautista confronted a molester at a party

Posted on
James Gunn recalled the party organized at the end of the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy, during which Dave Bautista physically confronted a molester.

James Gunn told on Twitter the time in which Dave Bautista, at a party organized for the end of the shooting of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, he physically confronted a harasser, proving to have “superpowers” even in real life.

When it’s been four years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released, Marvel fans can’t wait for the third installment of the franchise to be released, production of which should finally begin later this year. The film will see the return of the main cast and director James Gunn. Karen Gillan, interpreter of Nebula, recently stated that the third installment of the trilogy is “so exciting“that when he read the script, along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they both ended up in a”river of tears“While waiting to find out if the film will be able to thrill even the fans of the MCU so much, James Gunn took to Twitter to tell some past anecdotes and stories about the shooting of the first two films. In particular, the American director did reference to something that happened during a party organized for the end of the shooting of the first film, released in 2014.

A technician, who worked on Guardians of the Galaxy, told me about the shooting of the film, how Chris Pratt constantly sings on set and how great it was for him to talk to Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn and James Gunn at the closing party.“, tweeted Kyle Jerichow. The post was quoted by James Gunn, who added some details related to the elusive party:”That closing party was fun! I especially remember when a staff member was harassing one of our stunts and Sean Gunn was protecting her. The guy got more pushy and at that point Dave Bautista touched the harasser’s chest who FLYED THROUGH THE ROOM, because Dave has superpowers in real life too.“. In short, the physical strength of Bautista, interpreter of Drax, was such as to make the molester make a good leap with a” simple “push.

Recall that the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for May 5, 2023. The Christmas special of the franchise should instead be released in 2022.


