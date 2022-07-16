James Gunn Responds to Possible Bloodsport Series Starring Idris Elba

The filmmaker and director of The Suicide SquadJames Gunn responds to a fan on social media about their interest in a show blood sport with the actor Idris Elbe retaking the lead role.

Gunn made his official debut in the DCEU in 2021 with Suicide Squad and quickly followed up with the spin-off series peacemaker, which was launched in hbo max at the beginning of this year.

Gunn wrote and directed both projects of the DCEUwhich were a critical success and quickly became a fan favorite.

While Gunn is currently back in the UCM putting the finishing touches on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3is expected to return as director and writer for season 2 of Peacemaker.

Gunn recently participated in a Twitter thread about a possible cameo from Thor in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

The user who started the thread then followed up with a question about the director’s interest in meeting with Elba for a series of Bloodsport.

I’m always open to working with Idris again (and Bloodsport). It’s just a matter of I only have so many hours in the day. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2022

Gunn responded by stating that he was open to working with Elba in blood sport or other projects. But he suggested that time constraints and other commitments prevented him from continuing with the project.

With post-production work underway at Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3the Christmas special Guardians of the Galaxy and season 2 of peacemaker in the early stages of development, there is no doubt that Gunn’s schedule is packed.

The filmmaker is also producing other projects for Warner Bros.like the upcoming animated/live-action movie Coyote vs. Acmewhich he also co-wrote, and a spin-off of suicide squad focused on Amanda Waller starring Viola Davis.

Although it would be difficult to include a spin-off of blood sport on Gunn’s current show, the director, at least, seems open to the possibility.

Furthermore, the filmmaker’s relationship with Warner Bros. has proven to be mutually beneficial and the study clearly values ​​their contributions to the DCEU.