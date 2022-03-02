James Gunn Says Batman, Harley Quinn, and Peacemaker Are His Favorite DC Characters

With Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, James Gunn became one of the most important directors in the world of comic book adaptations. The most outstanding thing about this work was that he managed to present characters that were not so well known by the public and made them favorites of the fans. Now, his time at DC is also bearing good fruit for the company that no longer wants to let him go. After the huge success of The Suicide Squad – 91% and the Peacemaker series – 86% for HBO Max, several other spin-offs are expected developed by the also screenwriter, who has a great love for the DC universe and recently revealed his favorite characters of the brand.

Keep reading: James Gunn Says Studio Intervention in Story Development Is Extremely Rare

When Disney-Marvel fired Gunn for some scandalous old posts, DC sought him out to change his style after all the trouble caused by the development of the Snyderverse. The result was the suicide squadwhich served as a kind of reboot and sequel to Suicide Squad – 25%, where he took up positive elements, such as the presence of Margot Robbie, to make them even more interesting. If anything is known about James Gunn it is his passion for superheroes, so his vast knowledge served to fix serious problems in the DC adaptations.

More importantly, the director knows which characters have seldom-explored potential, and that’s where the idea of ​​prioritizing someone like peacemaker, played by John Cena, who before this adaptation was not as popular or known by the audience. The series was so successful that before the premiere of its final episode a second season was approved, and before that it was also confirmed that Gunn would work on more spin-off series of the suicide squad.

It is not uncommon for interviews to ask James Gunn which brand he prefers and he always appeals to good judgment and says that the important thing is what stories are treated. When he talks about his power as a director, he has said that it is very different to work for DC-Warner than for Marvel-Disney, choosing the first option because of the freedom they gave him to do what he wanted and take the vision he had to the limit. for your movie. The truth is that the DC characters in the cinema are considered much darker and more complex than those presented in the MCU, but that will always be a topic for debate.

You may also like: DC Projects James Gunn Should Direct

The director is working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of the most anticipated projects for the next phase of Marvel, but for now a good part of his world revolves around the DC universe, so they usually ask him more about him. Recently, Gunn decided to chat with his fans to answer all those questions about his future in the genre, the secrets of peacemaker and, of course, his love of comics. A fan asked him about his favorite DC heroes and he replied:

Harley, Batman, Peacemaker — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2022

The response is pretty predictable once your work has been seen. For starters, who doesn’t love Batman? The hero is one of the most important characters in comics, film and television and we have had so many versions that fans have to choose and analyze for many years.

Harley Quinn and Peacemaker are a different matter. They weren’t originally intended as classic DC heroes but have been slowly changing, especially as the genre abandoned classic good versus evil conflicts where everything was black and white. Harley Quinn, for example, was created to accompany Joker in the animated series and the work of margot robbie It was so well received that the big project that will adapt it properly is still awaited. James Gunn he took Peacemaker and gave him a life that he would never have had and in the series it is much better understood why he acts as he does and he is given an opportunity for redemption that is not easy because of his violent past, but that he seems to deserve because of the sacrifices and changes you are willing to make in your life. The director has already worked with two of his favorite characters, and although Batman is now in the hands of Matt Reeves, maybe Warner will let Gunn use some more of his mythology in the near future.

don’t leave without reading: Critic asks to give James Gunn a Justice League movie