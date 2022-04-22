James Gunn Says His Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies Are More Coherent Than The Original Comics

Even comic book fans have to admit that some stories are highly implausible, and when adapted for film, changes have to be made to make them more believable. One of the best examples is Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began in 2014 under the direction of James Gunn, and that so far has two very successful installments. Next year we will have the third and final movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and who knows if in the future some of the characters will return in new movies or series.

You may also like: Rumor: Doctor Strange 2 will be bigger than Infinity War, Endgame and No Way Home combined

Because Gunn is an active user of social networks, especially Twitter, it is common for us to see him interacting with other users, to answer their questions or even to respond to criticism directed at his work. One of the changes he made in Guardians of the Galaxy and for which he was recently questioned by someone, was to change the history of Drax, the Destroyer, who originally was not an alien, but an earthling who died at the hands of Thanos and his spirit was put in a body created by two very powerful entities , with the purpose of facing the Mad Titan.

But not only Drax, Mantis also came from Earth in its original version, and was turned into an alien who was in the service of Ego, the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%. In order for the human Peter Quill to ally himself with a group of characters in outer space to have more coherence, they had to be aliens, and that was what Gunn answered when asked why he changed Drax:

I didn’t want to do a space opera with a dozen earthlings who happened to be in space. How could I even explain that in the first 20 minutes of a movie? He wanted a group of aliens and orphans from different planets to come together.

I didn’t want to make a space opera with a dozen earthlings who just coincidentally found themselves in space. How could I even explain that in the 1st 20 minutes of a movie? I wanted a group of aliens & orphans from different planets who banded together. https://t.co/qwckcP0gaE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2022

Also read: Josh Brolin wants to be Thanos again in the MCU

Until now, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most popular superhero teams of Marvel Studios, perhaps only surpassed by The Avengers, and next year we will have the closure of the trilogy, although they have also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and they will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Guardians of the Galaxy are Peter Quill / Star Lord, played by Chris Pratt; Rocket Raccoon, played by Bradley Cooper; Drax, played by Dave Bautista; Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana; Mantis, played by Pom Klementieff; and Groot, played by Vin Diesel.

Even though Drax was reworked for the films, fans have welcomed him with open arms, except for a minority who believe the character lost a lot by becoming so funny, since after Guardians of the Galaxy his main role has been that of patiño, and that is something that was repeated in Avengers: Infinity War. The actor who plays him dave baptistalso complained about it, such as when he told Collider in 2021:

…although he seems like a tough guy, you look at him and he looks scary, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character. The whole ‘The Destroyer’ thing was thrown out the window… people just fell in love with the comedic side of Drax so much, they took advantage of that, then they took more of it, then they really dug a hole in him. But we missed a great opportunity with that character and I don’t think he’ll ever come back.

In addition to his work at Marvel Studios, Gunn stood out for his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, The Suicide Squad – 91%, released in 2021, which received very good reviews, and its first spin-off series on HBO Max, Peacemaker – 86%, it was also a success. It is not known what other projects the filmmaker will develop for the DCEU, but it is a fact that he has plans to continue exploring comic book characters.

Don’t leave without reading: James Gunn Says Studio Intervention in Story Development Is Extremely Rare