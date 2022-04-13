James Gunn Says ‘Rogue One’ Is The Most Underrated ‘Star Wars’ Movie

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is the fourth highest-grossing film in the saga at the box office with more than $1 billion. Photo: Courtesy

What is the best movie starwars? And the worst? And the most underrated? On this last debate, James Gunn has his answer clear: rogue one. For the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, the first spin-off of the famous saga of lucasfilm It is, without a doubt, the least appreciated by critics and the public.

I don’t know why Rogue One is trending, but I’m glad it is, as it’s the most underrated Star Wars anything. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2022

It was the American filmmaker himself who posted the message on his personal Twitter account defending the film starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna in 2016. “I don’t know why Rogue One is trending, but I’m proud that it is, because it’s the most underrated thing in Star Wars,” the director wrote.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story It is the fourth film in the saga that has grossed the most at the box office with more than 1,000 million dollars, only behind Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (1,072 million), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi ( 1.331 million) and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens ($2.064 million).

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | Final Trailer in Spanish HD

The film, which according to the support garnered by Gunn After his tweet, not a few followers claim that as the best installment of the franchise, it will feature this year a prequel series called Andor, a spy thriller that will delve into the origin story of Cassian and his time in the Rebel Alliance. It will have 12 episodes that will be released on Disney + and will star Diego Luna.