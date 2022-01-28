James Gunn takes stock of the production of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 • Universal Movies

Director James Gunn has updated on the status of production in progress of cinecomic Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3“.

Speaking with Deadline, the director confirmed the team of heroes later Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 it will never be the same again. These are the words: “This is the end for us, the last time the public will see this team of Guardians. It’s a giant movie, so big and dark, and very different from what audiences might expect. I just want to be true to the characters and the story, and give the audience the fitting ending for this story. It’s always a little scary, but I’m doing my best. “

James Gunn obviously confirmed that the making of a completely different film from the first two chapters, which everyone has recognized as a success, will be a huge risk. We remember that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is currently in production.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed by James Gunn, whose name will also be linked to the script. Production started on 20 October. Kevin Feige is among the producers. CAST: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 5, 2023.