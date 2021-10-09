News

James Gunn tells an anecdote about Bautista | Cinema

Taking the opportunity of a comment arrived on him Twitter, James Gunn told an anecdote about the end-of-filming party of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Here is the director’s story:

That end-of-shoot party was beautiful! I especially remember the moment when a crew member was harassing one of our stunts, Sean Gunn was protecting her and the guy started bullying Sean. Dave Bautista went to the molester, patted his hand gently on his chest and HE ROCKET RUNS TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ROOM, Dave really has superhero powers!

We will review Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxyit was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.

