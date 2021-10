James Gunn tells an anecdote about Bautista | Cinema

Taking the opportunity of a comment arrived on him Twitter , James Gunn told an anecdote about the end-of-filming party of

Here is the director’s story:

That end-of-shoot party was beautiful! I especially remember the moment when a crew member was harassing one of our stunts, Sean Gunn was protecting her and the guy started bullying Sean. Dave Bautista went to the molester, patted his hand gently on his chest and HE ROCKET RUNS TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ROOM, Dave really has superhero powers!

