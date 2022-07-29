James Gunn tells why the trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3’ is not yet available

San Diego Comic-Con has left multiple news for Marvel fans. Some of these novelties have been shared with the rest of the world, such as the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But nevertheless, not all the advances have been published from the official platforms of Disney and La Casa de las Ideas. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania either Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, are two of the titles that we have had to know about because of what has been said in the screening rooms. Specifically, the third adventure of the space heroes will be number 32 in the UCM and thanks to its director James Gunn, we know why there is certain material that it has not been shared globally.

It all started via Twitter, when a user quoted the official account of the film and that of the director saying that I wish everyone had been able to experience the film’s trailer: “It’s really sad how Marvel keeps your amazing space opera artwork from us, we fans care so much!” to which Gunn replied by quoting said message, explaining that the availability of this first look is not just a studio thing:

“I wish you could have seen it too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. While I love the teaser, some visual effects aren’t where I’d like them to be for experienced viewing and close inspection. Remember that we did not finish long ago, you will have to wait a moment! Sorry!” Gunn wrote in his post.

The first installment was a real box office success, grossing more than 700 million dollars worldwide. Its sequel, even with less sycophantic reviews, still made more money, reaching 860 million. The director filmmaker the suicide squadagain noted at the event that it will be his last Guardians movie, explaining that some of the stories need to be wrapped up, reassuring fans that “That doesn’t mean everyone dies”. Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 It will once again star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, in addition to the addition of Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolved and Will Poulter, who will play the almighty Adam Warlock. The denouement of the dysfunctional group It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.