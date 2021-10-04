News

James Gunn: “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce a great character”

James Gunn warns fans that a great character will be introduced to the MCU in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Big news on the horizon for Guardians of the Galaxy fans James Gunn: in a recent tweet, the director stated that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce a great character to the MCU.

“In my incredibly subjective and notoriously strange opinion” reads in Gunn’s tweet, “I think that [con The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special] we will introduce one of the greatest characters of all time in the entire MCU. “

It goes without saying that there are no hypotheses about who this new entry could be, and we will have to wait a long time to find out. The TV special is in fact scheduled for the Christmas period of 2022, which means that we still have a year of waiting ahead.

guardians galaxy holiday character

The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special

Announced in December last year from Disney, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special will be set between the events that we will see in Thor: Love & Thunder and those told in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

At the moment, we know little and nothing about the third film dedicated to the weird team “commanded” by Chris Pratt’s Star Lord. Although the bulk of the work related to the script is already finished – in this regard it is particularly interesting, narratively speaking, the presence of Gamora in the team – as said by Gunn some time ago, the word “end” is still a long way off.

The same is not true for the script of The Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special, however, which, as revealed by the director himself in April, is already finished and all that remains is to devote himself to production. Filming, unless postponed, they should start during the month of November simultaneously with those of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. A detail that connects the two projects even more.

