James Gunn unveils Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 and the Christmas special

Maybe not everyone knows, but at the moment the first season of Peacemaker (which we advise you to discover when it comes to us), a spin-off series by The Suicide Squad (2021) entirely written and almost entirely directed by James Gunn, who will still work with Warner / DC for a new streaming project not yet revealed. In the meantime, however, he returned to Marvel to give shape and substance to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a project first blocked by his unfair dismissal, then by the aforementioned film and finally by the covid. But now it is finally taking shape.

Great

Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.



Thus in an interview with Collider dedicated to Peacemaker revealed that in fact, one of the co-stars of the series, actor Chukwudi Iwji (Clemons Murn in the series, a character with many secrets) is also an integral part of THE Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is excited about how good he is. He is also satisfied as he handed some scenes from the film to Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios boss, who was positively impressed. But he also wanted to clarify one thing

It will not be the film that fans expect, it will be very different from the previous two.

Adding that it is a road full of obstacles to make it happen, I am happy with what it has done so far. Perhaps a clue comes from a statement released some time ago by Karen Gillan (Nebula), who found the script moving. You decide what that means.

And do you remember the golden cocoon seen at the end of chapter two? Adam Warlock will be released, a character born in comics in the Fantastic Four n. 66 of 1967, like a human creation of a superman who refused to obey orders and fled into the cosmos. As anyone who saw the previous film knows, his origins have changed a bit and above all, he will have the face of Will Poulter (The recent miniseries Dopesick Netflix) strongly supported by Gunn who deemed him perfect for the role.

The Christmas special





Not only Doctor Who has its special holiday episode, now too Guardians of the Galaxy they will have one, lasting about forty minutes and arriving on Disney + this December. In this regard, Gunn stated that they were ready to shoot in Los Angeles before, as usual, the covid stopped everything. He also added that he is very jealous of it and especially those who have read the script found it brilliant. But he doesn’t want to add any details, also because they haven’t started shooting yet.

The wait for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 However, it is still long, it will arrive in theaters on May 23, 2023, but at least, covid permitting, at Christmas we will have the opportunity to see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and all his fellow adventures on Disney + again.