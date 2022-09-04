James Gunn’s blacklist of actors he doesn’t like to work with

Filmmaker James Gunn and John Cena Actor. | Photo: Courtesy.

The Filmmaker James Gunn, from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and other DC Comics movies and series, he stated that he has a list of actors with whom he does not have a good relationship.

In the film industry, and especially in Hollywood, working becomes something really complicated. We know that actors of the stature of Brad Pitt have stated that there are partners with whom they do not want to work. And it seems that James Gunnfilmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Peacemaker, corroborates this.

There are actors and actresses with whom it is better not to work. And she wrote them down on a list.

the filmmaker James Gunn He has worked, throughout his career, with a wide variety of actors and actresses, such as Chris Pratt, Liv Tyler, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone and Idris Elba.

However, over the years, as he himself has confessed, he has realized that there are people with whom filming becomes more bearable and it is much easier to work.

“If it’s his temper and it’s serious, I’ll readjust him immediately. Life is too short for idiots. Ditto if they repeatedly arrive very late, which I hate, or are unprepared. I have a long list of actors, from the A to Z list and others, with whom I will never work for these reasons, I do not swallow the rudeness on the set, the absurd anger or the tardiness, “said Gunn.

Not getting to the set when it’s time is a strike for the director. Of course, he did not reveal names from his blacklist, but he makes it clear that if he had to highlight a person with whom he could work all his life, that would be John Cena.

No. Different films have different vibes. I personally am looser than I used to be – I often change stuff on set, which was heretical to me around Vol 1 time. But preparation takes many forms – you can be loose but prepared. There’s a difference between that & not giving a fuck. https://t.co/qNGbFzDIp3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2022

So the protagonist of The peacemakera former wrestling professional turned actor: “He’s a true professional,” he said.